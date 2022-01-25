Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,448 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 332,640 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

