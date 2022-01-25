Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 214 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

