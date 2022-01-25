Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

NYSE:CBU opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $64.24 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

