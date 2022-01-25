Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.89. 21,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $56.99 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

