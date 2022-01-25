Comparing Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) & U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chino Commercial Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Bancorp 1 9 7 0 2.35

U.S. Bancorp has a consensus price target of $64.10, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.65% N/A N/A U.S. Bancorp 32.30% 16.20% 1.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.93 million 2.94 $2.63 million $1.16 11.24 U.S. Bancorp $25.24 billion 3.34 $4.96 billion $4.98 11.41

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

