Comparing CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) & Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CyberArk Software and Sprinklr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 3 13 0 2.81 Sprinklr 0 3 7 0 2.70

CyberArk Software currently has a consensus price target of $186.79, suggesting a potential upside of 33.14%. Sprinklr has a consensus price target of $21.97, suggesting a potential upside of 103.95%. Given Sprinklr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Sprinklr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software -11.09% -4.96% -2.22% Sprinklr -19.79% -63.92% -12.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CyberArk Software and Sprinklr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $464.43 million 11.81 -$5.76 million ($1.40) -100.21 Sprinklr $386.93 million 7.11 -$41.18 million N/A N/A

CyberArk Software has higher revenue and earnings than Sprinklr.

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Sprinklr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc. develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform. The company also offers professional services, including implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industries, such as technology, CPG/food and beverage, manufacturing, technology services, financial services, energy/automotive, travel and leisure, and others. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

