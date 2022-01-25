Comparing Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) & bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -1,610.78% -76.93% -54.62% Editas Medicine -871.91% -38.28% -30.23%

73.6% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

bluebird bio has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Editas Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $250.73 million 2.16 -$618.70 million ($12.82) -0.60 Editas Medicine $90.73 million 13.93 -$115.98 million ($3.24) -5.70

Editas Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for bluebird bio and Editas Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 1 13 2 1 2.18 Editas Medicine 3 4 6 0 2.23

bluebird bio currently has a consensus price target of $18.21, indicating a potential upside of 136.24%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.56%. Given Editas Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Summary

Editas Medicine beats bluebird bio on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

