Comparing Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Renovacor alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Renovacor and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Renovacor presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 225.58%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 823.08%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Renovacor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renovacor and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 46.72 -$2.85 million ($0.81) -1.60

Renovacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Renovacor and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A N/A -9.15% Inhibikase Therapeutics -335.03% -40.55% -35.98%

Summary

Renovacor beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc. is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc., formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.