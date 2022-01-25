Comparing MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MercadoLibre and RTCORE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 12.78 -$710,000.00 $1.59 645.68 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RTCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MercadoLibre.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MercadoLibre and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 2 10 0 2.83 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

MercadoLibre presently has a consensus target price of $1,898.33, indicating a potential upside of 84.91%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than RTCORE.

Volatility and Risk

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 10.81, indicating that its stock price is 981% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 1.26% 28.07% 2.08% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

