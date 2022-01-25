Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) vs. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Financial Contrast

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Concentrix pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Accenture pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Concentrix pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Accenture has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Accenture is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

75.5% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 7.26% 20.44% 10.04% Accenture 11.54% 30.42% 14.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concentrix and Accenture’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $5.59 billion 1.65 $164.81 million $7.69 22.85 Accenture $50.53 billion 4.24 $5.91 billion $9.61 35.28

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Concentrix. Concentrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Concentrix and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accenture 0 7 18 0 2.72

Concentrix currently has a consensus price target of $202.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.97%. Accenture has a consensus price target of $389.03, indicating a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Accenture.

Summary

Accenture beats Concentrix on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

