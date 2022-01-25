Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNDT. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 1.93. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

