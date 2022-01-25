ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNOB stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.32. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 106.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

