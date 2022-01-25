Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 3,874 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE APTS opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -22.88%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

