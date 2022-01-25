Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,218 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after acquiring an additional 222,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

