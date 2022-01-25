Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 153.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 16.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at about $2,627,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TUP opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $747.86 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

