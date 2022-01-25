Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,901 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after acquiring an additional 213,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $391.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.48.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

