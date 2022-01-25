Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 77.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 29.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

