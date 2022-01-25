Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -800.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.20 and a 200-day moving average of $225.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.