Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -800.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.20 and a 200-day moving average of $225.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

