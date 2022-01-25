Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Robert W. Baird

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROAD. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. FMR LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Construction Partners by 211.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

