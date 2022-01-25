Contrasting Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) & Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Federal Signal 0 1 3 1 3.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.72%. Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.11%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.13 billion 2.15 $96.20 million $1.73 23.01

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 8.88% 15.10% 8.72%

Risk and Volatility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

