Contrasting First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) & Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 7.55 $80.41 million $3.30 18.02

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 40.32% 10.14% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First National of Nebraska and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.16%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

