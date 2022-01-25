Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 534,318 shares.The stock last traded at $16.64 and had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 38,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

