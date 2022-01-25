Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $38.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. dropped their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. Cortexyme has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $273.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.