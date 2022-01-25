Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to announce $33.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.02 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $122.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,863,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10. Couchbase has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $52.26.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.