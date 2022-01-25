Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 240,676 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,676 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.1% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $44,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 101,850 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,705. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $493.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.36. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

