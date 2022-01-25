Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $124,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $314,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 45,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 11,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

