Cowen Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $75.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price upped by Cowen from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Kohl’s stock opened at $63.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $8,545,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 10.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Kohl’s by 100.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

