Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $643,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,889,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after buying an additional 2,234,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 188,254 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,018,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

