Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.
Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
E2open Parent Company Profile
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
