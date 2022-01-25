Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE CR traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $101.10. 4,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $108.67.
In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
