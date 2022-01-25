Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CR traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $101.10. 4,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

