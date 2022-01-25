Creative Planning Grows Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 70.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $198.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $117.19 and a one year high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.26 and a 200 day moving average of $193.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

