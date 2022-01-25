Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $142,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 669.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.37. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.