Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $57,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 742.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

