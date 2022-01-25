Creative Planning Purchases 7,920 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

