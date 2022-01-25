Creative Planning Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Creative Planning grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IDEX were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 340.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after acquiring an additional 778,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9,502.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 688,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $68,067,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX opened at $220.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

