Creative Planning Sells 1,908 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after buying an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 34.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after buying an additional 320,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

NYSE MTB opened at $166.63 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

