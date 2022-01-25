Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa Purchases 25,000 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.66. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.63 and a 52 week high of C$3.80. The company has a market cap of C$475.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.54.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$75.63 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$4.75 price objective on Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.40.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

