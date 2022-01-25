Critical Review: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) vs. Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Chile and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 24.90% 15.65% 1.32% Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 42.65% 13.51% 0.72%

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco de Chile and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3.42 billion 2.86 $564.17 million $1.68 11.52 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $6.77 billion 4.23 $1.72 billion $1.30 10.21

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco de Chile and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 4 5 0 0 1.56

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases. The Treasury segment comprises securities portfolio, derivatives positions, and currency trading. The Subsidiaries segment corresponds to companies and corporations controlled by the bank. The company was founded on October 28, 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

