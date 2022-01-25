CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $787.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

A number of analysts have commented on CFB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,790 in the last 90 days. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

