CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.98.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

