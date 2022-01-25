Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,630,000 after buying an additional 2,160,589 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 377,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,816,068. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

