Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 550 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

Shares of PRU traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.11. 39,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

