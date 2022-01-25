Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 456,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after buying an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPI stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.60. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,964. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.30 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.41.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.97 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

