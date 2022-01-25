Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2,327.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.74. 85,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,078,285. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.57.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

