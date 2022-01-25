Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 162,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,509,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.