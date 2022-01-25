Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 175.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 227,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.8% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 172.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 112,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

