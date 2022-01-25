CustomContractNetwork Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 86.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $39,573.69 and approximately $24.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 89.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00295170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000711 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

