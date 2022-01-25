Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.