CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $19.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,181,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in CVR Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,855,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CVR Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CVR Energy by 91.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 1.78.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

