CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth $991,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 34.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

CYBE opened at $36.76 on Friday. CyberOptics has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

