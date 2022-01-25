Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of DAC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.75. 862,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. Danaos has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 103.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth about $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

